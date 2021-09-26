Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a sunny sky. A trough of low pressure passed to the northeast, which brought some drier air aloft into the region. Rain chances will stay near zero with more sunshine than observed on Saturday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in most locations Sunday.

High pressure at the surface stays in the Southeast for the first part of the new work week, and keeps dry conditions in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will get closer to 90 mid to late week as well as a slow return of low-level moisture with the surface high pressure moving east into the Atlantic.. This will bring a 10% to 20% chance of rain in the forecast from Wednesday through Saturday.

