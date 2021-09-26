Cooking with Parker - Apple Galette

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Apple Galette recipe.

Ingredients:

1 Pillsbury pie crust

3 to 4 large apples (about 3 to 4 1/2 cups) I used honey crisp

1 to 2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 of nutmeg

1 egg

1/4 cup caramel candies melted

Handful of shopped pecans

Pinch of salt

Directions

Prepare pie crust as directed on the directions.

Roll out crust and place on pizza stone or baking sheet.

Peel apples and slice thin.

In a medium bowl combine lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and apples. Cover apples completely.

Arrange apple on pie crust. There will be extra juice, don’t add all of it to the crust.

Fold pie crust up around the apples.

Crack the egg in a bowl and whisk well. Brush egg wash on the edges of the galette.

Bake at 375 for 30 to 35 minutes.