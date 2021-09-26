Advertisement

Cooking with Parker - Apple Galette

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Apple Galette recipe.

Ingredients:

1 Pillsbury pie crust

3 to 4 large apples (about 3 to 4 1/2 cups) I used honey crisp

1 to 2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 of nutmeg

1 egg

1/4 cup caramel candies melted

Handful of shopped pecans

Pinch of salt

Directions

  • Prepare pie crust as directed on the directions.
  • Roll out crust and place on pizza stone or baking sheet.
  • Peel apples and slice thin.
  • In a medium bowl combine lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and apples. Cover apples completely.
  • Arrange apple on pie crust. There will be extra juice, don’t add all of it to the crust.
  • Fold pie crust up around the apples.
  • Crack the egg in a bowl and whisk well. Brush egg wash on the edges of the galette.
  • Bake at 375 for 30 to 35 minutes.
  • When the galette is done, melt the caramel in the microwave at five second intervals until melted. Drizzle on galette, next sprinkle on pecans and a pinch of salt. Enjoy!!

