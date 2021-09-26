Cooking with Parker - Apple Galette
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Apple Galette recipe.
Ingredients:
1 Pillsbury pie crust
3 to 4 large apples (about 3 to 4 1/2 cups) I used honey crisp
1 to 2 teaspoons of lemon juice
1/2 cup of brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon
1/4 of nutmeg
1 egg
1/4 cup caramel candies melted
Handful of shopped pecans
Pinch of salt
Directions
- Prepare pie crust as directed on the directions.
- Roll out crust and place on pizza stone or baking sheet.
- Peel apples and slice thin.
- In a medium bowl combine lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and apples. Cover apples completely.
- Arrange apple on pie crust. There will be extra juice, don’t add all of it to the crust.
- Fold pie crust up around the apples.
- Crack the egg in a bowl and whisk well. Brush egg wash on the edges of the galette.
- Bake at 375 for 30 to 35 minutes.
- When the galette is done, melt the caramel in the microwave at five second intervals until melted. Drizzle on galette, next sprinkle on pecans and a pinch of salt. Enjoy!!
