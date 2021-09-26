Advertisement

FVP, Inc. holds COVID-19 awareness blitz in Tallahassee’s Southside

The awareness blitz took place outside Providence Church, where local health professionals...
The awareness blitz took place outside Providence Church, where local health professionals addressed COVID-19 misconceptions.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, FVP Inc. (female voices and early enhancement intervention program) brought awareness about COVID-19 to Tallahassee’s Southside.

The awareness blitz took place outside Providence Church, where local health professionals addressed COVID-19 misconceptions.

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s mobile vaccine unit was also on site, as well as opportunities for COVID testing.

Organizers say it’s important to meet people in their own neighborhoods and bring the right information to them.

“We’re really ecstatic about the fact that folks came in and we talked to them and they sat in and then they got vaccinated on the spot. And that is what makes a difference. They don’t have to leave out of the community and they can trust what’s going on within,” said Lorraine James.

James says another COVID-19 awareness blitz is scheduled for October 16th at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
Gadsden County grandmother helps delivers own grandchild in hospital parking lot.
‘Everything happened just like that’: Gadsden County grandmother helps deliver own grandchild in hospital parking lot
Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case
Beach advisory posted for Wakulla County.
Wakulla DOH issues beach advisory, recommends avoiding the waters
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land

Latest News

Multiple volunteers and county leaders spent their Saturday cleaning up trash in the Friendship...
Gadsden County holds community cleanup in Quincy
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 26, 2021
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
The nice, fall-like weather will persist through the weekend, but how long will it all last?...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 25