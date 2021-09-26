FVP, Inc. holds COVID-19 awareness blitz in Tallahassee’s Southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, FVP Inc. (female voices and early enhancement intervention program) brought awareness about COVID-19 to Tallahassee’s Southside.

The awareness blitz took place outside Providence Church, where local health professionals addressed COVID-19 misconceptions.

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s mobile vaccine unit was also on site, as well as opportunities for COVID testing.

Organizers say it’s important to meet people in their own neighborhoods and bring the right information to them.

“We’re really ecstatic about the fact that folks came in and we talked to them and they sat in and then they got vaccinated on the spot. And that is what makes a difference. They don’t have to leave out of the community and they can trust what’s going on within,” said Lorraine James.

James says another COVID-19 awareness blitz is scheduled for October 16th at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

