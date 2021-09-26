Advertisement

Gadsden County holds community cleanup in Quincy

Multiple volunteers and county leaders spent their Saturday cleaning up trash in the Friendship...
Multiple volunteers and county leaders spent their Saturday cleaning up trash in the Friendship neighborhood in Quincy.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In efforts to keep Gadsden County beautiful, multiple volunteers and county leaders spent their Saturday cleaning up trash in the Friendship neighborhood in Quincy.

Gadsden County commission chair, Brenda Holt, says keeping the neighborhoods clean not only helps keep the property value high, but makes you proud to live in Gadsden County.

“When we say ‘pick it up Gadsden’ that means pick up the trash but also pick our efforts to work together in this county. We want to have people outside of the county looking at us as a role model. We do not want anyone to feel left out so come on Saturdays and help us pick it up,” said Holt.

Holt says they plan to make this a regular event. Another cleanup is planned for next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
Gadsden County grandmother helps delivers own grandchild in hospital parking lot.
‘Everything happened just like that’: Gadsden County grandmother helps deliver own grandchild in hospital parking lot
Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case
Beach advisory posted for Wakulla County.
Wakulla DOH issues beach advisory, recommends avoiding the waters
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land

Latest News

The awareness blitz took place outside Providence Church, where local health professionals...
FVP, Inc. holds COVID-19 awareness blitz in Tallahassee’s Southside
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 26, 2021
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
The nice, fall-like weather will persist through the weekend, but how long will it all last?...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 25