Gadsden County holds community cleanup in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In efforts to keep Gadsden County beautiful, multiple volunteers and county leaders spent their Saturday cleaning up trash in the Friendship neighborhood in Quincy.

Gadsden County commission chair, Brenda Holt, says keeping the neighborhoods clean not only helps keep the property value high, but makes you proud to live in Gadsden County.

“When we say ‘pick it up Gadsden’ that means pick up the trash but also pick our efforts to work together in this county. We want to have people outside of the county looking at us as a role model. We do not want anyone to feel left out so come on Saturdays and help us pick it up,” said Holt.

Holt says they plan to make this a regular event. Another cleanup is planned for next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.