Hannah’s Saturday, September 25th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It was a beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have sunshine all day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine will continue next week with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s by mid-week. A weak cold front is expected Friday and into the Saturday which will bring isolated showers to the area by the end of the week. Temperatures will cool back into the mid 80s by Saturday.

There are several disturbances in the tropics one disturbance by coastal Africa has a 60% chance for development. Another disturbance in the central Atlantic has a 20% chance for development. Sam is now a category 4 hurricane in the southern Atlantic. The storm is forecasted to move to the northeast, staying to the north of the Caribbean.

