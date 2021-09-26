Advertisement

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office assisting search for accused deputy shooter in Nassau County

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man accused of shooting multiple law enforcement officers in North Florida.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/AP) - The search for an alleged deputy shooter in North Florida entered a third day Sunday, and some law enforcement officers from the Big Bend are now assisting the effort.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot in the face and in the back early Friday morning in Callahan, just north of Jacksonville, after pulling over Patrick McDowell. Authorities later determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors tried to save his deputy’s life, but “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he is likely armed and dangerous.

A Florida Blue alert for McDowell was issued Sunday afternoon for McDowell. The alert states McDowell “is suspected of killing a Florida Law Enforcement Officer. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Law Enforcement immediately.”

Authorities also announced the reward is up to $50,500 for information that leads to the arrest of McDowell.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies arrived to aid the search early Sunday in a Facebook post.

