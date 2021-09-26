Advertisement

Taylor County Schools Superintendent announces plans to resign in December

Taylor County High School
Taylor County High School(Savannah Kelley | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Schools Superintendent Dr. Danny Glover announced plans to resign from his position later this year in a letter sent to the Taylor County School Board.

According to the letter, Dr. Glover will leave the post on Dec. 1, just one year into his second term.

Supt. Glover shared the letter with WCTV Sunday.

Glover wrote in the letter that the decision was “personal in nature” and feels he cannot meet expectations the community holds for the superintendent at this time.

He said the delayed date for resignation should help ease the burden on district staff and students during the transition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for new details.

