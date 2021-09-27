Cooking Healthy with Ashley: Asian Zing Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Follow @CookingHealthyWithAshley on Instagram
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INGREDIENTS
- Shrimp
- Garlic powder
- Ginger powder
- Red pepper flakes
- Shrimp seasoning
- Shredded cabbage
- Romaine lettuce
- Soy sauce
- Brown sugar
- Honey
- Olive oil or butter
METHOD
- Rinse and clean shrimp
- Add garlic powder, shrimp seasoning and olive oil or butter to a pan
- Sautée shrimp for 10 min or so
- Sauce:
- Blend soy sauce...brown sugar...honey and red pepper flakes and ginger powder
- Heat it up for 4 min. Or until sauce is slightly thicker
- Build lettuce wrap:
- Fill your lettuce wrap with shredded cabbage, shrimp and top it off with the sauce
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.