Cooking Healthy with Ashley: Asian Zing Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

By @CookingHealthyWithAshley on Instagram
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INGREDIENTS

  • Shrimp
  • Garlic powder
  • Ginger powder
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Shrimp seasoning
  • Shredded cabbage
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Soy sauce
  • Brown sugar
  • Honey
  • Olive oil or butter

METHOD

  • Rinse and clean shrimp
  • Add garlic powder, shrimp seasoning and olive oil or butter to a pan
  • Sautée shrimp for 10 min or so
  • Sauce:
    • Blend soy sauce...brown sugar...honey and red pepper flakes and ginger powder
    • Heat it up for 4 min. Or until sauce is slightly thicker
  • Build lettuce wrap:
    • Fill your lettuce wrap with shredded cabbage, shrimp and top it off with the sauce

