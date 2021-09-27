FSUPD: Attempted sexual battery on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: FSUPD says the suspect has been arrested.

An attempted Sexual Battery occurred earlier this morning near the Woodward Avenue Parking Garage and the EOAS Building. The suspect is described as a black male, under 30 years of age, dreadlocks pulled up o https://t.co/Ex3WBYgoRP — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) September 27, 2021

Florida State University Police sent out an alert early Monday morning after an attempted sexual battery happened on campus.

According to the alert, it happened near the Woodward Avenue Parking Garage and the EOAS (Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Science) Building.

The suspect is described as a black male who could be under the age of 30. He is said to have dreadlocks pulled up on top of his head, black shorts with red stripes and a white t-shirt.

FSUPD says if you see someone matching this description to call them immediately at (850) 644-1234.

