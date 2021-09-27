FSUPD: Attempted sexual battery on campus
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: FSUPD says the suspect has been arrested.
Florida State University Police sent out an alert early Monday morning after an attempted sexual battery happened on campus.
According to the alert, it happened near the Woodward Avenue Parking Garage and the EOAS (Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Science) Building.
The suspect is described as a black male who could be under the age of 30. He is said to have dreadlocks pulled up on top of his head, black shorts with red stripes and a white t-shirt.
FSUPD says if you see someone matching this description to call them immediately at (850) 644-1234.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.