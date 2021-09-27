Advertisement

A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old

ANDREW HAYWARD
ANDREW HAYWARD
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say he molested a very young girl.

Andrew Hayward was arrested Sunday on multiple lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

Deputies say the victim was five years old.

The girl told investigators the 18-year-old inappropriately touched her and engaged in lewd behavior in front of her.

Hayward’s bond was set at $15,000.

TRENDING STORY: ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 26, 2021
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man accused of shooting multiple law...
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office assisting search for accused deputy shooter in Nassau County

Latest News

Major construction in South Georgia kicked off Monday on South Pinetree Boulevard and Magnolia...
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville
Wide array of gun bills filed ahead of 2022 legislative session
Leon County Schools ahead of the curve with new Alyssa’s Alert mobile system
Masks are on in Leon County classrooms: The district announced Monday that mask requirements...
‘It’s ever changing’: Leon County Schools unveils new round of COVID guidelines to fall within new state rules