Advertisement

Kemp: Law enforcement, first responders to get $1K bonus

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Public safety officials in Georgia are set to get a $1,000 supplemental payment, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday afternoon.

“We will stand with our public safety officials. Period,” Kemp said Monday. “We’re going to promote respect and gratitude for those that wear the uniform.”

Kemp said the state will be “creating this opportunity through federal coronavirus relief funds.”

Those eligible include criminal investigators, probation and parole officers, career firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, sheriffs and deputies, 911 officers and dispatchers, among others.

“I think it’s going to make a big difference in their lives,” Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester, also Georgia Sheriff’s Association president, said.

WATCH HIS FULL ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW:

Applications for those eligible to get the funds will be from Oct. 1-Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 26, 2021
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man accused of shooting multiple law...
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office assisting search for accused deputy shooter in Nassau County

Latest News

After JT Burnette was found guilty of extortion and four other charges against him, City...
Sentencing for JT Burnette delayed
Perry City Councilman and former mayor Mike Deming died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a...
Perry City Councilman, former mayor, dies
Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
FILE PHOTO: Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
TPD warns of new scam involving CashApp/Venmo