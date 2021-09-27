Perry City Councilman, former mayor, dies

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Perry City Councilman and former mayor Mike Deming died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a Facebook post from the City of Perry.

Deming was first elected to the Perry City Council in 2012. He was the city’s mayor in both 2015 and 2016. He was reelected to his city councilman seat in 2016 and 2020, where he continued to serve until his death.

