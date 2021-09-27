Advertisement

Perry City Councilman, former mayor, dies

Perry City Councilman and former mayor Mike Deming died on Tuesday, Sept. 21
Perry City Councilman and former mayor Mike Deming died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a Facebook post from the City of Perry.(City of Perry)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Perry City Councilman and former mayor Mike Deming died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a Facebook post from the City of Perry.

Deming was first elected to the Perry City Council in 2012. He was the city’s mayor in both 2015 and 2016. He was reelected to his city councilman seat in 2016 and 2020, where he continued to serve until his death.

You can read more about Deming’s life at this link.

