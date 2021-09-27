Sentencing for JT Burnette delayed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sentencing for Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette has been delayed and rescheduled to November 9, according to court records.

According to court documents, Burnette’s attorney’s have a scheduling conflict.

Burnette was originally set to be sentenced on October 28.

On August 13, Burnette was found guilty on five counts in an FBI corruption probe.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.