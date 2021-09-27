Advertisement

Sentencing for JT Burnette delayed

After JT Burnette was found guilty of extortion and four other charges against him, City...
After JT Burnette was found guilty of extortion and four other charges against him, City leaders and ethics experts are reacting to the verdict.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sentencing for Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette has been delayed and rescheduled to November 9, according to court records.

According to court documents, Burnette’s attorney’s have a scheduling conflict.

Burnette was originally set to be sentenced on October 28.

On August 13, Burnette was found guilty on five counts in an FBI corruption probe.

