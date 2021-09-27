Advertisement

Thomasville COVID-19 testing site moving from Fairgrounds temporarily

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville’s COVID-19 testing site is relocating and expanding its hours.

Effective Monday, testing in the Thomas County area will now be held at the Saint Luke CME Church on Chatham Drive.

Officials with the Southwest Georgia Health Department said that the testing site will be moved from the Fairgrounds while the fair is using the space.

They also say hours have been expanded to help make testing more accessible during convenient hours for people in the community.

Previously, testing was offered from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, but will be extended three-more hours.

Testing is free and no appointments are necessary.

Officials say the new site is temporary and will be moved back to the Fairgrounds after the fair has ended.

