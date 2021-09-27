Advertisement

Valdosta death investigation underway

Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta Police Department
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday September 26, about 7:30, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue, after E911 received numerous calls about a subject being shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officers immediately began first aid on the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at the time, according to Capt. Scottie Johns.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 26, 2021
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man accused of shooting multiple law...
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office assisting search for accused deputy shooter in Nassau County
Florida State fell to 0-4 on the season, and 0-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents,...
Another slow start and maddening inconsistency have FSU at 0-4 for first time since 1974: ‘It’s what we’ve earned.’

Latest News

‘My job will never replace a child’s life’: Leon County Schools maintaining mask mandate despite state threats
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation
Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
The month of September is also known as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and a Gadsden County...
Gadsden County EMT raises awareness about ovarian cancer after battling the disease
FVP Inc. (female voices and early enhancement intervention program) brought awareness about...
FVP, Inc. holds COVID-19 awareness blitz in Tallahassee’s Southside