Animal Service Center upgrades happening more than a decade early

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Improvements to Tallahassee and Leon County’s Animal Service Center will be happening more than 10 years earlier than originally scheduled, thanks to expedited funding from the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

City and County leaders unanimously voted to move part of the funding to FY22.

According to the agenda item, staff recommended moving up part of the planned funding due to the immediate needs at the shelter.

Originally, Blueprint had scheduled about $8 million of upgrades to be allocated between 2036 and 2038; instead, the Board voted to use about $3.8 million of funding in fiscal year 2022.

The Animal Service Center improvements had been at the bottom of the priority list.

“Blueprint’s ranking criteria really deals with parks and roads and other things like that on the infrastructure side. It’s hard for an animal service center to kinda compete with a road or a placemaking, so it was at the bottom of the list, even though the need has been there for a long time,” Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier said.

The funding will go to three areas. Those include renovations to dog kennels to fix sanitation issues, renovations of the Shelter Medicine Area for a better veterinary space and the creation of quarantine dog yards.

The improvements could be complete by late 2023.

