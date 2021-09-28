Lee Co. man charged with child porn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man was recently charged with a child porn offense, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Michael Allen, 27, was charged with possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct and electronically furnishing a minor with obscene material.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force searched Allen’s home on Sept. 22.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

