Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools District is mourning the loss of a Fairview Elementary School teacher who passed away on campus on Monday.

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency. A spokesperson for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the campus off Zillah Street in response to a natural death. The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics Map (TOPS), which monitors calls for service, showed the call came in around 2:25 p.m., more than an hour before school let out.

The teacher was not publicly identified.

“We are in communication with the teacher’s family. I trust you understand, that out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any further information at this time,” said Principal Rusty Edwards in a statement.

Edwards said grief counselors would be available to provide support and counseling. LCS provided the counselors on Monday. Big Bend Hospice, Inc. will be providing services on Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., he added.

WCTV reached to an LCS spokesperson but did not immediately hear back.

