Advertisement

Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools District is mourning the loss of a Fairview Elementary School teacher who passed away on campus on Monday.

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency. A spokesperson for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the campus off Zillah Street in response to a natural death. The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics Map (TOPS), which monitors calls for service, showed the call came in around 2:25 p.m., more than an hour before school let out.

The teacher was not publicly identified.

“We are in communication with the teacher’s family. I trust you understand, that out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any further information at this time,” said Principal Rusty Edwards in a statement.

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency. (WCTV)

Edwards said grief counselors would be available to provide support and counseling. LCS provided the counselors on Monday. Big Bend Hospice, Inc. will be providing services on Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., he added.

WCTV reached to an LCS spokesperson but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 26, 2021

Latest News

Monday afternoon’s meeting was lengthy and contentious, with about thirty public speakers.
Blueprint votes to allocate $20 million to FSU for Doak repairs and improvements
Effective Monday, testing in the Thomas County area will now be held at the Saint Luke CME...
Thomasville COVID-19 testing site moving from Fairgrounds temporarily
Major construction in South Georgia kicked off Monday on South Pinetree Boulevard and Magnolia...
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville