Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church hosts annual community resource fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New Mount Zion A.M.E church held its fifth annual Zion Cares resource fair, partnering for the first time with Farm Share and several other community organizations.

For years, the church has been working with the community to get an idea of what the needs are and how to provide resources geared toward them. Before the pandemic, Vice President of the Zion Cares organization, Carol Gordon, said the church helped a lot with students. She said the organization would offer clothing shopping sprees and other education-related measures.

However, New Mount Zion Pastor Anton Elwood said the pandemic heightened the need for human services, prompting collaboration with medical vendors, career source opportunities and a free supply of food.

“This is the first time we’ve had Farm Share so we’re really excited about that. But we try to do more and more events as things are opening back up and different things are going on in the city. We’re trying to do more and more,” said Pastor Elwood.

As a faith-based pillar in the community, Gordon shared it’s important for the church to have a working relationship with people both in and outside of the church. She shared when they can get out into the community and learn what the concerns are from the people, that knowledge, can be focused on efforts to provide help.

“What we have here today it’s bringing the community into the church, bringing the church in the community. That is what we’re all about. We have to reach beyond the walls of the church in order to really see the needs of the individuals that we are serving and also meet those needs, so absolutely this is all a part of what we do,” said Gordon.

There were over 20 vendors at the event, including the opportunity to be vaccinated and receive health checkups. Pastor Elwood said as more people get out into the community he’s hoping to continue hosting events like the resource fair.

