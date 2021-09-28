Mike Norvell delivers passionate message to FSU football recruits after 0-4 start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football fell at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend. The final score at Doak Campbell Stadium was 31-23, marking the program’s first 0-4 start since 1974.

Looking ahead, Florida State boasts the 10th best-recruiting class in the country for 2022 and surely would like to keep those guys firm in their commitment. Seminole Head Coach Mike Norvell addressed the media Monday morning and was asked this question: “What do you tell recruits after a start like this?”

“I’m pissed off that we’re 0-4. We can bring up how many years it’s been. That’s not--I can’t control that. I can control this team at this moment and right now this opportunity. We’re going to work our butts off to go get better,” Norvell passionately said. “I’ve been a part of teams that, you know what, they’ve been a part of a losing streak. They didn’t get caught up with all the crap that was on the outside. Who wants to be a part of the solution? Those are the guys we’re going after.”

“I’m excited about the guys that we’re recruiting because I’m excited about the guys that say, ‘yes,’” Norvell continued. “Then, when adversity strikes and — oh man, you lost a couple games — is that still what you want to do? The ones that stand up and step out — those are the guys that you can guarantee are going to be a part of the change in a positive way. We have those guys here. I have those guys in the locker room right now.”

Coach Norvell knows success on the field is paramount in selling this vision as well. He says that starts from within.

“When you lay out the vision of what you want, you live it out every day — the best recruiters we have here are our players. They’re the ones that get to talk about what it is day in and day out, how our coaches care about our players, how our coaches invest, the focus on teaching fundamentals, and the focus on putting playmakers in opportunities to be successful,” Norvell concluded. “But we have to do a better job in every one of those areas. I’m looking for guys who want to be a part of that process too.”

FSU plays host to Syracuse this Saturday at home at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch Norvell’s comments on the WCTV Sports YouTube channel.

