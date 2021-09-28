New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man accused of trying to abduct two women near the FSU campus Monday morning bear-hugged his first victim from behind, tried to pull her pants off, then dragged her to a grassy area before she was able to get away, according to the police report.

In the second incident, police say the suspect tried to grab a woman as she was walking to her car, repeatedly tried to open the vehicle after she locked herself inside, then exposed himself.

Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, and burglary. Police say during the crime spree, Gibson also tried to break into two homes, on West Georgia Street and North Copeland Street.

RELATED: Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee

Court documents say the first attack happened at about 6:38 a.m. Monday, as an FSU student walked between the Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science and the Carraway buildings at FSU. She told police the suspect, who’d been following her, bear-hugged her from behind.

She was eventually able to get away and run for help, activating an FSU emergency alert station nearby.

After that abduction attempt, investigators say Gibson was caught on a security camera at 7:20 am, trying to break into a house on West Georgia St., standing on a chair to reach a kitchen window and trying to open it, before leaving.

Soon after, police say Gibson made his second abduction attempt, on a woman walking to her car at the Casanas Village Apartments on West Georgia.

The victim told police Gibson was in the parking garage as she entered, and as she approached her car Gibson tried to grab her but only got ahold of her purse. She was able to get in the car and lock the doors. That’s when, according to the arrest report, the suspect pulled on the handle repeatedly and said “get out b***h.” Police say the suspect then exposed himself and stuck his tongue out at the victim. She backed out and drove away, with the suspect again exposing himself as she pulled out of the garage.

But Gibson’s spree was not over there, according to the arrest report. Police say within minutes, he was spotted messing with the bedroom window at a home on North Copeland Street. A woman inside heard the noise, spotted him, and he ran away.

After the second victim’s report from West Georgia Street, FSU, Tallahassee police and Leon County sheriff’s deputies closed off the area for several blocks surrounding the scene. That’s when an FSU officer spotted the suspect on West Brevard, who was caught by law enforcement in the area after a brief chase.

The arrest report says Gibson was shown in person to both victims and both identified him as their attacker.

Below, you’ll find probable cause affidavits connected to Gibson’s arrest. NOTE: Details in the affidavits are graphic in nature and are not suitable for all readers.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.