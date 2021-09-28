North Florida/South Georgia VA to offer COVID-19 booster shots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System announced it will start offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The VA says the decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it.

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure that we are doing all we can to protect Veterans, staff and the North Florida/South Georgia community against COVID-19,” said James Waller, MD, NF/SGVHS Deputy Chief of Staff and COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

The following people are eligible to receive the booster shot:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

The VA says the safety and care of veterans is its top priority, as well as ensuring the health and welfare of its workforce. The VA will start offering booster shots to veterans and its employees on Sept. 29. Those who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people aged 50 to 64 with underlying conditions will be prioritized in the shot distribution.

The VA will also offer the booster to veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the scope of the SAVE LIVES Act, the press release says.

The SAVE LIVES Act was enacted in March 2021, and it allowed more veterans to fall under the umbrella for VHA care. The act also made more spouses and caregivers eligible to receive the shot from the VA.

The VA is administering booster shots at the following sites:

Malcom Randall VAMC 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla., 32608 No appointment needed Primary Care Waiting Room (located on the first floor near Valet Parking), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Independence Parking Garage, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gainesville Auditorium (Near Canteen) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

American Legion Post #57 2602 SW Main Blvd., Lake City No Appointment needed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Villages Outpatient Clinic 8900 Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane The Villages, FL 32162-5884 Appointment preferred (near CAU) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Timuquana Market Place 5150 Timuquana Road Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32210 No Appointment needed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The VA says people seeking a booster shot will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. People can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time, according to the CDC.

“Veterans can also obtain their flu shot at any of the sites of care currently offering the Pfizer-BioNTech Booster shot during the same visit,” said Waller.

