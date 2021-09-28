Advertisement

Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt

FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By ActionNewsJax
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (ANJ) — The search for Patrick McDowell, the man wanted in the deadly shooting of Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers, has come to an end.

Authorities say McDowell was arrested at a baseball field in Callahan.

The 35-year-old has been on the run since Friday, Sept. 24, after he was named as the suspect who shot Moyers twice, including once in the back, during a traffic stop in Callahan. Moyers died of his injuries two days later.

Action News Jax told you Monday that the perimeter of the search for McDowell was now centered on a much smaller area. Officers believed he was in the woods just beyond the railroad tracks following his escape last Friday morning.

Investigators say that McDowell, a former U.S. Marine and reservist, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following his military service. McDowell has also been in and out of Five STAR Veterans Center in the past two years as part of Veterans Treatment Court order.

The reward for information leading to McDowell’s arrest had risen to $54,000.

The funeral service for Deputy Moyers will be held at Callahan First Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 2, at noon. A GoFundMe has been set up for Moyers’ fiancee, Ivy. If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 ActionNewsJax. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation
FILE PHOTO: Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
TPD warns of new scam involving CashApp/Venmo
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he’s hopeful by the end of October, masks will be 100%...
‘My job will never replace a child’s life’: Leon County Schools maintaining mask mandate despite state threats

Latest News

New mount Zion A.M.E church held its fifth annual Zion Cares resource fair, partnering for the...
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church hosts annual community resource fair
Mike Norvell speaks after practice Wednesday
Mike Norvell delivers passionate message to FSU football recruits after 0-4 start
Local Church hosts annual community resource fair
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus