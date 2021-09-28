Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (ANJ) — The search for Patrick McDowell, the man wanted in the deadly shooting of Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers, has come to an end.

Authorities say McDowell was arrested at a baseball field in Callahan.

The 35-year-old has been on the run since Friday, Sept. 24, after he was named as the suspect who shot Moyers twice, including once in the back, during a traffic stop in Callahan. Moyers died of his injuries two days later.

Action News Jax told you Monday that the perimeter of the search for McDowell was now centered on a much smaller area. Officers believed he was in the woods just beyond the railroad tracks following his escape last Friday morning.

Investigators say that McDowell, a former U.S. Marine and reservist, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following his military service. McDowell has also been in and out of Five STAR Veterans Center in the past two years as part of Veterans Treatment Court order.

The reward for information leading to McDowell’s arrest had risen to $54,000.

The funeral service for Deputy Moyers will be held at Callahan First Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 2, at noon. A GoFundMe has been set up for Moyers’ fiancee, Ivy. If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

