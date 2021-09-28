Advertisement

Phoebe updates COVID-19 stats, offers booster shots

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Tuesday morning, these were the health system’s latest COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 87
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 19
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
  • Total inpatients recovered – 3,097
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 366
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 92
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total vaccines administered – 63,513

“Our decline in COVID numbers has slowed. In fact, the number of COVID patients in Phoebe hospitals has actually increased over the last few days, after hitting a 7-week low. We hope this is only a brief plateau and our downward trend will resume,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.

“With this week’s slight uptick in hospitalizations, it is certainly important for those who qualify for COVID-19 booster shots to take advantage of that extra protection. We began providing booster shots to our employees (Tuesday), and they will be available to the public starting Wednesday in Sylvester, Thursday in Albany, and next week in Americus.”

Phoebe CEO and President Scott Steiner (Source: WALB)
Phoebe CEO and President Scott Steiner (Source: WALB)

The locations and hours of operation of Phoebe’s mass COVID-19 booster shot sites are as follows:

  • Albany: Phoebe Healthworks, 311 W. 3rd Ave.
    • Sept. 30-Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Oct. 2 and 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays from Oct. 5-15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Americus: Sumter County EMA, 901 Adderton St.
    • Tuesdays-Thursdays beginning Oct. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon
  • Sylvester: Phoebe Worth Medical Center, 807 S. Isabella St.
    • Mondays-Thursdays beginning Sept. 29, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Currently, the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is only approved for those who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

It is available to those who are:

  • At least 65-years-old
  • At least 18 with a serious underlying medical condition
  • At least 18 with significant potential exposure to COVID-19 at work

Southwest Georgians can schedule appointments at the mass vaccination sites by calling (229) 312-6963, CLICKING HERE, or using the Phoebe Access mobile app.

Phoebe will also provide first and second doses of the vaccine at the mass sites and continues to administer those vaccinations at clinics and mobile events throughout southwest Georgia.

The health system said that anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 is encouraged to do so.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
FILE PHOTO: Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
TPD warns of new scam involving CashApp/Venmo

Latest News

Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
DeSantis asks Secretary of State to investigate Facebook
WCTV anchor Art Myers walked down memory lane with fellow WCTV legend Anna Johnson during the...
Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour — Stop 1 at George and Louie's in Thomasville
New mount Zion A.M.E church held its fifth annual Zion Cares resource fair, partnering for the...
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church hosts annual community resource fair
Mike Norvell speaks after practice Wednesday
Mike Norvell delivers passionate message to FSU football recruits after 0-4 start