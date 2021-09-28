Report: Former Florida women’s basketball coach accused of abusing players

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports previously reported that former Florida Gators Women’s Basketball Head Coach Cam Newbauer resigned from his post this past July. He cited personal reasons.

Monday morning, University of Florida student newspaper The Independent Alligator reported stories from former Florida women’s basketball players. Newbauer is accused of making racist remarks, throwing basketballs at players, and verbally abusing the team.

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin responded to the story. This quote derived from The Alligator Sports Editor Ryan Haley says in part, “At times during Coach Newbauer’s tenure, there were concerns brought to our attention. Each time, additional information was sought, and these concerns were addressed directly with Cam as we required corrective actions and outlined clear expectations of behavior moving forward.”

“Ultimately, we did not see the required improvements and following discussions with Coach Newbauer he made the decision to resign.”

