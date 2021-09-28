‘Watching it online last year was no fun’: Emotional return for Coach Sue and Seminole Sound

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - College basketball looked a lot different last season but nowhere did it look any more different than with the Florida State women.

Welcome back to head coach Sue Semrau and welcome back Seminole Sound, who Tuesday were able to resume their tradition of welcoming the team to the floor on the first day of practice.

Last year, the pep band able to meet outside in the Tucker Center Plaza and Coach Sue was FaceTimed in while caring for her family in Seattle, but on Tuesday before the event, she showed her appreciation.

“They didn’t get to do it in the same way last year,” Semrau said. “[Dr. David Plack] said it was like just being on two different continents in that gym and the players couldn’t really stand close and so it feels right, it feels family, watching it online last year was no fun.”

