Advertisement

‘Watching it online last year was no fun’: Emotional return for Coach Sue and Seminole Sound

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - College basketball looked a lot different last season but nowhere did it look any more different than with the Florida State women.

Welcome back to head coach Sue Semrau and welcome back Seminole Sound, who Tuesday were able to resume their tradition of welcoming the team to the floor on the first day of practice.

Last year, the pep band able to meet outside in the Tucker Center Plaza and Coach Sue was FaceTimed in while caring for her family in Seattle, but on Tuesday before the event, she showed her appreciation.

“They didn’t get to do it in the same way last year,” Semrau said. “[Dr. David Plack] said it was like just being on two different continents in that gym and the players couldn’t really stand close and so it feels right, it feels family, watching it online last year was no fun.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
FILE PHOTO: Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
TPD warns of new scam involving CashApp/Venmo

Latest News

Florida coach Cam Newbauer applauds from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Report: Former Florida women’s basketball coach accused of abusing players
Former UF women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer is accused of making racist remarks, throwing...
Former Florida women's basketball coach accused of abuse by former players
“It challenged if basketball was even worth it”: Former Gators women’s basketball player comes...
“It challenged if basketball was even worth it”: Former Gators women’s basketball player comes forward about alleged abuse from former head coach
SWAC, Pac-12 announce home-and-home hoops series between FAMU, Oregon