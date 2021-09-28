‘We just need the violence to stop’: Gadsden County urges residents to curb violent crime

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County community is coming together to stop violent crime.

Local leaders will hold a community gathering at the county courthouse Tuesday night, urging residents to do their part to curb violence in the neighborhood.

Pastors, families, county judges and the state attorney will talk about the problem and discuss potential solutions.

“It’s too much,” said Jimmy Salters, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain. “And it’s embarrassing.”

Local county pastors agree that something needs to be done to reduce violent crime in the neighborhood.

“Our kids are constantly impacted by violence, not just personally but in the families,” Randy Ross, a pastor at Tallavana Christian School, said. “There probably isn’t a family in our school that hasn’t had some kind of effect of some of the violence that we have in our community.”

One Quincy resident, Patricia Potter, shared about losing her grandson to violence a few months ago.

“It’s hard for us to sleep at night,” Potter said. “It’s hard for us to eat. It’s just devastating. And it’s just totally unnecessary. And he was so young.”

Patricia Potter’s grandson Shaun was killed in June of this year when he was just 19-years-old.

“We just need the violence to stop,” Potter said.

She hopes that by speaking about the tragedy she endured, others will realize how deeply violence can impact a family.

“It just hurt so bad, just hurts so bad,” Potter said. “I just don’t understand how people can just take people’s lives. Just senseless. It was just a senseless act. And I just don’t understand it.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.