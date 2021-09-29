FAMU COVID-19 vaccination site begins offering Pfizer booster shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 vaccination site began administering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The following people are eligible to receive a booster shot:

Those 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Those 50–64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Individuals 18–49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Those 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six mon t hs after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The vaccination site is located at 659 Ardelia Court. FAMU health officials say booster shots are nor approved yet for the Moderna vaccine, and there is no information on a Johnson & Johnson booster shot at this time.

The press release says FAMU expects the Moderna booster shot to be approved in the coming weeks. When that happens, FAMU will let the campus and community know when Moderna booster shots are available at the clinic.

