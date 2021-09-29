FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 east in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

According to FHP’s online traffic map, troopers were sent to mile marker 221 on I-10 east near Monticello around 9:40 a.m. The online map says as of 10:25 a.m., no roadblock was up in the area.

A caller to the WCTV newsroom said the vehicle involved was a semi-trailer truck. The Florida 511 traffic map said the crash blocked the interstate’s right shoulder.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.

