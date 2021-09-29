Advertisement

Florida State men return to hardwood with first practice of the season

Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood, with practices starting this week.

This year’s Seminoles squad features the addition of the second-best recruiting class in the ACC and the eighth-best in the country, not to mention Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher and Houston transfer Caleb Mills.

It’s a team that features a lot of youth, but head coach Leonard Hamilton says they’re fast learners and have adjusted very well to Tallahassee.

“I’m watching them closely, because we need our first-year players to be major contributors for us this year,” Hamilton said. “I’m seeing that they’re having an understanding of our system. They’ve definitely adjusted to our culture. You don’t end up calling their names very much because they’ve adjusted.”

FSU’s season starts on Wednesday, November 10 against Penn.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
‘They have a good spirit’: Norvell sees urgency to improve with his team
Florida A&M running back Bishop Bonnett (1) finds running room against Jackson State in the...
Rattlers set to welcome Alabama State for first ever SWAC home game
Welcome back to head coach Sue Semrau and welcome back Seminole Sound, who Tuesday were able to...
‘Watching it online last year was no fun’: Emotional return for Coach Sue and Seminole Sound
Rattlers set to welcome Alabama State for first ever SWAC home game
Rattlers set to welcome Alabama State for first ever SWAC home game