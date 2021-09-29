Florida State men return to hardwood with first practice of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood, with practices starting this week.

This year’s Seminoles squad features the addition of the second-best recruiting class in the ACC and the eighth-best in the country, not to mention Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher and Houston transfer Caleb Mills.

It’s a team that features a lot of youth, but head coach Leonard Hamilton says they’re fast learners and have adjusted very well to Tallahassee.

“I’m watching them closely, because we need our first-year players to be major contributors for us this year,” Hamilton said. “I’m seeing that they’re having an understanding of our system. They’ve definitely adjusted to our culture. You don’t end up calling their names very much because they’ve adjusted.”

FSU’s season starts on Wednesday, November 10 against Penn.

