Hamilton County deputies arrest juvenile after making bomb threats towards Hamilton County High School

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken a juvenile into custody for making threats towards Hamilton County High School.

Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid told WCTV two anonymous threats were made, one Tuesday and one Wednesday, through the Fortify Florida school safety app. Officials believe the same person sent both messages.

Sheriff Reid says on Tuesday, the juvenile wrote that they were afraid for their life and thought a student was going to blow something up.

Officials say after this message was received, the school was placed on lock down but then threat was deemed to be non-credible.

Sheriff Reid said on Wednesday, a specific threat of a bomb in a classroom at Hamilton County High School was placed.

The sheriff says students were evacuated both at the high school and the elementary school, which is on the same campus, and that Moody bomb dogs were called in to clear the school, but nothing was found.

HCSO says an IP address was traced and led officials to a student who confessed when confronted.

Sheriff Reid says the juvenile, who was not identified and whose age was not disclosed, will be arrested and taken to juvenile detention.

