Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

Charlie Wilson is featured at ASU this year.
Salt-N-Pepa, Charlie Wilson ASU Homecoming concert rescheduled
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman enjoyed a cult...
George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77