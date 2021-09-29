Leon County law enforcement agencies unveil purple decals for domestic violence awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Signs of purple painted on vehicles: Local law enforcement are hoping to unite forces to end domestic violence.

“They’re just incredibly volatile and dangerous, and they do their jobs and get people to safety,” said Emily Mitchen, Executive Director of Refuge House.

Mitchen says the pandemic had a huge impact on domestic violence victims.

“We saw our hotline basically shut down. That indicated to us that victims couldn’t get to a private place to make that call,” she explained. “What we saw after that was more extreme injuries, people coming in to shelter, that the violence was just more brutal in nature.”

Each decal includes the domestic violence hotline number.

Kisha Wilkinson is a survivor of domestic violence and says these resources, and victim advocates, are one of the reasons she’s here today.

“She was there, and that’s what I remember most, her being there,” Wilkinson said. “Because when that happens to you your world is just turned upside down. So you need that face to say ‘Hey, I’m here for you.’”

Wilkinson says it’s through raising awareness of resources like this, and sharing her own story of survival, can help save the lives of others going through the same thing.

“I believe you go through things for a reason,” she continued. “Unfortunately, domestic violence has been apart of my life on more than one occasion, with more than one person. So each one teach one, just being there to be that voice you have to share your story.”

The domestic violence coalition is encouraging any local business owners or neighbors to hang purple ribbons in their windows as a sign of support, adding it takes a whole community to end domestic violence.

