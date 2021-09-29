Advertisement

Man wanted in Valdosta homicide

A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.
A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.(VPD)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to a Sunday homicide.

Torianto Markese Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the death of Ronnie Greer, 32.

Jackson is wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue on Sunday, according to VPD.

Police said Jackson was last seen with a woman in a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, with a RVX2595 license plate. Police said the vehicle has damage to the front driver’s side.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation

Latest News

FIILE PHOTO: A confederate flag flies in downtown Charleston as part of a protest by the SC...
Court says city can ban Confederate flag in veterans parade
What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2021
What's Brewing? Sept. 29, 2021