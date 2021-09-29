Advertisement

North Florida health centers receiving $3.7M to increase vaccination efforts in underserved communities

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six health centers in North Florida will receive more than $3.7 million in federal funds to support major health care construction and renovation projects as the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine continues.

The press release from Congressman Al Lawson’s office says the Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements Awards are funded by the American Rescue Plan and provided via the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant money is meant to help support local primary health care and strengthen COVID-19 vaccination and treatment efforts within medically underserved communities, the release says.

“The investment provided by this grant will be pivotal in allowing our local medical centers to update and expand to meet the needs of our communities and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lawson said.  “I am looking forward to seeing the continued success of these establishments in bettering our public health.”

The American Rescue Plan dollars can be used for COVID-19 related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating or expanding current facilities to bolster pandemic response and purchasing new, state-of-the-art equipment. Some of that equipment includes telehealth technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines.

The following health centers in Florida’s Fifth Congressional District are receiving grant money:

  • Bond Community Health Center, Inc.: $612,706
  • Agape Community Health Center, Inc.: $587,813
  • North Florida Medical Centers, Inc.: $750,000
  • Neighborhood Medical Center, Inc.: $670,368
  • I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, Inc.: $584,877
  • Florida Department of Health: $566,451 / $568,717

The $3.7 million sent to North Florida health centers is part of Florida’s total allotment of $39.7 million from the American Rescue Plan for 45 health centers in the state. The release says nearly $1 billion was awarded to 1,300 health centers nationwide from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

