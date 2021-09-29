Advertisement

Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July

QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.(Quincy Police Department)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to the July shooting of two children at the Gadsden Arms Apartments.

QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.

Officials say Williams is charged with the improper exhibition of a firearm and criminal culpable negligence.

According to authorities, Williams has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

Charlie Wilson is featured at ASU this year.
Salt-N-Pepa, Charlie Wilson ASU Homecoming concert rescheduled
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
FAMU moves vaccine clinic
FAMU COVID-19 vaccination site begins offering Pfizer booster shot
Katelyn Irwin raises thousands for Pediatric Cancer research
Eleven year-old pediatric cancer advocate raises $12,000 for three different charities