Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to the July shooting of two children at the Gadsden Arms Apartments.

QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.

Officials say Williams is charged with the improper exhibition of a firearm and criminal culpable negligence.

According to authorities, Williams has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.