Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to the July shooting of two children at the Gadsden Arms Apartments.
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Officials say Williams is charged with the improper exhibition of a firearm and criminal culpable negligence.
According to authorities, Williams has bonded out of jail.
