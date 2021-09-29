Rattlers evaluate laundry lists of improvements during bye before Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fresh off a bye week, the Florida A&M football team is set to welcome Alabama State to Bragg Memorial Stadium this weekend.

At 1-2 and in search of some offensive consistency, head coach Willie Simmons says the bye came at a perfect time for FAMU, giving the Fangs a chance to evaluate themselves, reset and make some changes to get some more continuity going.

“Decision making by the quarterbacks, assignment and fundamentals, just steps and hand placement by the offensive line, eye discipline, crisp route running outside, blocking and catching by the tight ends and running backs, just pressing at the line of scrimmage,” Simmons said. “So we we really just focused on day one teaching. Not so much scheme, we really didn’t do a lot of far as Alabama State goes.

“Last week, it was about us and getting better at our fundamentals,” Simmons continued.

The Rattlers and Alabama State, who enter Saturday with a 2-1 record, will kick at 6 p.m. from Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.