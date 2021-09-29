Rattlers set to welcome Alabama State for first ever SWAC home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team is gearing up to host the program’s first ever SWAC home game this coming weekend.

1-2 is most certainly not where the Rattlers wanted to be at this point in the year, but head coach Willie Simmons says it’s clear the team’s goals are still ahead of them.

For those goals to be achieved, he says they have to come out strong against Alabama State.

“Right now we’re still in the hunt and so I did remind them yesterday I spent six years in the SWAC, this is year seven, and I don’t remember a team, well maybe Alcorn one year, winning the conference with two divisional losses and so we’re gonna need to play good football on Saturday,” Simmons said.

Kickoff between the Rattlers and the Hornets is set for 6 p.m.

