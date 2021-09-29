Advertisement

TCC teams up with manufacturing company to train skilled workers

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College is joining forces with the international manufacturing company Danfoss to address a shortage of skilled workers.

TCC officials say across the state of Florida about nine thousand manufacturing jobs go vacant because of lack of skilled workers, and they want this six-week program to change that.

“It’s an apprenticeship but at the same time it’s a great way to transition individuals into employment in a growing field and industry,” said Kimberly Moore, Vice President of Workforce Innovation at TCC.

Danfoss will select and hire a handful of candidates, who will then be trained at the school.

The training will last six weeks, and by the end the participants will earn three certificates toward that job field.

Moore says the starting salary is around $28,000, and it only goes up from there.

“Some areas that we’ve seen it’s around the 33,000 dollar range and then really the sky is the limit. You without a doubt can see these positions move into six-figure salaries and that’s manufacturing as a sector,” said Moore.

District 5 Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier applauded the partnership and adds we need to recruit more manufacturing jobs.

“Those manufacturers that we already have like Danfoss, they’ll actually be stronger, be able to recruit more talent, and increase their talent pool from folks in our community if we have more manufacturers,” said Dozier.

Moore says these jobs are in high demand, and the new classroom to workforce pipeline is the best way to fill them.

“Just in our local area Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla there is expected to be a 10% increase in the number of manufacturers’ vacancies over time. So it is growing and at the same time it really is a career that you can start at an entry level,” said Moore.

Officials from Danfoss say they’re excited at the opportunity for the company and for those who join the new program.

