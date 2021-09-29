Advertisement

‘They have a good spirit’: Norvell sees urgency to improve with his team

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Dominic Miranda
Sep. 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football has never lost to Syracuse at home and the Seminoles will look to keep it that way as they welcome the Orange to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

FSU enters not only looking to keep their perfect home record against Syracuse, but are also in search of their first win of the season.

Head coach Mike Norvell saying Wednesday he’s seeing improvement and growth in what the team is investing, both physically and mentally.

He adds that’s the identity he wants his team to have as they go through the process of getting back to winning.

“They have a good spirit,” he told reporters Wednesday. ”They like playing the game of football. They really believe in what we’re trying to do an what we’re trying to accomplish. I will not allow it to be anything different, because if we can’t just give a great effort, if we can’t have a sense of urgency for improvement every single day, then what are we here for.

“And these guys, they want it.”

The Seminoles and Orange will kickoff Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

