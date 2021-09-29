Advertisement

Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be on campus until an investigation is complete.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of child pornography.

In a statement, The Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee says the man is a teacher at Trinity Catholic School in Tallahassee, Mark Clow, and has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be on campus until an investigation is complete.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the allegation. Our prayers go out to Mr. Clow’s family, the Trinity School community and all involved in this disheartening situation. The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to all of us at Trinity Catholic School,” Trinity Catholic Principal Tommy Bridges said.

LCSO says on July 26, the department received a tip that a user had uploaded three files containing child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say they were able to link those files, as well as several additional files, to Clow.

Authorities say on September 24, a search warrant was obtained for Clow’s home and the warrant was executed on Wednesday.

According to the LCSO, Clow admitted to both possessing and transmitting child pornography through an online chat during an interview. Officials say his laptop corroborated his confession.

Clow is facing charges of possession of child pornography (five counts) and transmission of child pornography.

Clow was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

If you have any information related to Clow, contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Department at 850-606-3300.

You can read the Diocese’s full statement below or by clicking here.

