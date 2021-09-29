Advertisement

Vaccination deadline looms for Leon County employees

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday is the deadline for 750 Leon County employees to prove they have been vaccinated or lose their job.

Most have already gotten shots, but the state is likely to put the county on notice it is violating state law.

On August 5th, the Gainesville City Commission voted to impose vaccine requirements for all city employees.

On Sept 20th, a court issued an injunction against the mandate.

Three days later the commission voted to reconsider the ordinance, effectively removing the mandate, for now.

“Specifically rescinding all previous directions for COVID vaccination policies,” said Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes Santos. “That includes reasonable alternatives.”

The next day the state told the city it was still subject to being fined.

The move leaves only Leon County and the City of Orlando with employee vaccine mandates.

Both jurisdictions want proof of a vaccine by the end of Thursday.

Leon Administrator Vince Long wasn’t available Wednesday, but he did tell us on September 14th most employees were already vaccinated.

“The time for handing out free doughnuts for vaccinations for employees is over,” said Long.

Leon County is likely to soon get a letter like the one sent to the City of Gainesville, telling them they are in violation of state law.

The letter threatens $5,000 fines could be assessed for each employee.

It also asks how many were required to prove their status.

Two Leon employees we spoke with said ‘it is what it is’.

“I don’t have any problem with it,” said Solomon Hart.

“I don’t know, some of them ain’t going to take the shot,” said Bruce Hall.

In Leon, 30 exemptions have been granted for medical or religious reasons.

If the state follows through with fines, Leon could be on the hook for $3.7 million.

Leon County is predicting it will have to dismiss less than one percent of its work force after the Thursday night deadline passes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
North Florida health centers receiving $3.7M to increase vaccination efforts in underserved communities
FAMU moves vaccine clinic
FAMU COVID-19 vaccination site begins offering Pfizer booster shot
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, teacher Vanessa Rosario greets students...
Florida Board of Education eyes 11 districts over mask policies
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA