Advertisement

WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera

NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.(Brandon Warren // American Meteor Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Carolina (Gray News) – More than 150 witnesses reported seeing a fireball in the southeastern part of the U.S. on Friday night.

The American Meteor Society and NASA say at least five fireballs were seen over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

NASA explains that fireballs are meteors brighter than the planet Venus, which is considered to be the brightest planet in the solar system.

According to NASA, more than 80 people specifically reported seeing a meteor skim the coast of North Carolina around 7:40 p.m. local time.

NASA says the fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.

Witness Brandon Warren shared video from a doorbell camera that captured the fireball:

John Zimmerman also submitted dash camera video that shows the fireball:

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana
Tallahassee doctor fights state after medical marijuana sting operation

Latest News

FIILE PHOTO: A confederate flag flies in downtown Charleston as part of a protest by the SC...
Court says city can ban Confederate flag in veterans parade
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure