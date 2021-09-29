Advertisement

Wild Adventures hosting Great Pumpkin Luminights event this weekend

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Wild Adventures Theme Park will be glowing with hundreds of pumpkin displays for its Great Pumpkin Luminights event this weekend.

The Wild Adventures staff gave WCTV a behind-the-scenes look at the gigantic animal sculptures that dozens of artists have been creating since 2019.

Reporter Michelle Roberts also took a trip inside the lemur exhibit to meet the newest addition to the ring-tailed lemur family: Baby Momo! Momo was born back in June 2021.

Marketing Manager Adam Floyd says the park is looking forward to the event and offering folks a new Halloween experience.

“I know all the hard work we put into this event, and to see the energy from the kids and their families and having a brand new experience at the park was really heartwarming,” Floyd says.

Staff showcased some of the 20 snacks, drinks and desserts that will be available during the Pumpkin Spice Festival.

Wild Adventures is also having a Facebook contest in which you can win a pumpkin carving of your face.

Great Pumpkin Luminights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival runs every weekend at Wild Adventures through Halloween.

