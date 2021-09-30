Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

