Chief Scientist at FSU’s Magnet Lab taking her expertise to the White House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee scientist is stepping onto the national stage: Dr. Laura Greene, Chief Scientist at the Magnet Lab, was appointed to one of President Biden’s advisory councils.

From discovering electricity’s shocking secrets to assisting the president. When Greene was asked to serve on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, she more than welcomed the new opportunity.

“I look at people in the military with such respect. I can’t do that, I don’t have the ability or the courage, but this is the way I can really do something for my country,” Greene explained.

Dr. Greene is excited to work with talented scientists from across the nation. She’s planning to promote communication and rebuild America’s confidence in the scientific community.

“Build up our trust to the American public again. So we have our work cut out for us and it’s way beyond just educating and giving data,” Greene described.

Greene is also an advocate for up and coming researchers.

“I always have time to talk to young women or minorities or people at that if they’re running into bumps in the road. I’ve run into many myself and the fact that you can overcome them and keep going. even in the face of I’m done with this, okay, which happens to everybody, it’s an important message.”

Those at the Magnet Lab are proud to see Laura Greene’s influence spread across the United States.

“Laura is a great leader. She has years of experience doing science and she’s been our Chief Scientist here for six years and she’s just been a wonderful leader here at the Magnet Lab and for her to be able to share that leadership in the White House is just so exciting,” Eric Palm, the Magnet Lab Deputy Laboratory Director, praised.

Even though Dr. Greene will be spending lots of time working on the president’s council she also plans to continue her work at the Magnet Lab and FSU.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.