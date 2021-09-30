Advertisement

Chief Scientist at FSU’s Magnet Lab taking her expertise to the White House

Dr. Laura Greene
Dr. Laura Greene(National High Magnetic Field Laboratory)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee scientist is stepping onto the national stage: Dr. Laura Greene, Chief Scientist at the Magnet Lab, was appointed to one of President Biden’s advisory councils.

From discovering electricity’s shocking secrets to assisting the president. When Greene was asked to serve on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, she more than welcomed the new opportunity.

“I look at people in the military with such respect. I can’t do that, I don’t have the ability or the courage, but this is the way I can really do something for my country,” Greene explained.

Dr. Greene is excited to work with talented scientists from across the nation. She’s planning to promote communication and rebuild America’s confidence in the scientific community.

“Build up our trust to the American public again. So we have our work cut out for us and it’s way beyond just educating and giving data,” Greene described.

Greene is also an advocate for up and coming researchers.

“I always have time to talk to young women or minorities or people at that if they’re running into bumps in the road. I’ve run into many myself and the fact that you can overcome them and keep going. even in the face of I’m done with this, okay, which happens to everybody, it’s an important message.”

Those at the Magnet Lab are proud to see Laura Greene’s influence spread across the United States.

“Laura is a great leader. She has years of experience doing science and she’s been our Chief Scientist here for six years and she’s just been a wonderful leader here at the Magnet Lab and for her to be able to share that leadership in the White House is just so exciting,” Eric Palm, the Magnet Lab Deputy Laboratory Director, praised.

Even though Dr. Greene will be spending lots of time working on the president’s council she also plans to continue her work at the Magnet Lab and FSU.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley...
Former Rattler great Riley to be inducted in inaugural Bengals’ Ring of Honor
Florida’s nurse shortage getting worse
School buses could soon have cameras to catch those who pass illegally
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Tallahassee teacher makes first appearance following arrest on child porn charges