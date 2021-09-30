Advertisement

City receives $25,000 Asphalt Art grant for public art in Bond

The City will partner with the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, to commission local artists to create public art.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has received a $25,000 “Asphalt Art” grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Tallahassee is one of 26 cities around the country to receive the grant; it will be used in the Bond Neighborhood.

In addition to beautification of an area, public art has a tourism aspect, drawing people to certain neighborhoods and letting local artists showcase their talents.

“It is great to be able to combine public art with our infrastructure, because it allows us to highlight the history, the culture, the great residents that have lived and currently do live in those neighborhoods,” Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said.

The public art will beautify places with high pedestrian traffic, including the Bond Linear Park and the Bond Elementary School.

There will be community engagement for the project during the Greater Bond Fall Festival, scheduled for October 23rd.

