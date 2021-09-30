Advertisement

Former Rattler great Riley to be inducted in inaugural Bengals’ Ring of Honor

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley...
FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cincinnati. Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&amp;amp;M, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, the university announced. He was 72.(AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week’s Thursday Night Football game is already a big deal locally, as the Jacksonville Jaguars try to find themselves in the win column for the first time this season.

But, even greater than the teal and black is the orange and green, as the Cincinnati Bengals honor a man that’s so FAMU through and through, they know him simply as The Rattler.

Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals will induct former Rattler Ken Riley into its inaugural Ring of Honor Class.

Riley played all 15 seasons of his professional career for the Bengals, recording 65 interceptions before starting his coaching career, eventually returning to the Hill to become the head coach at Florida A&M.

While head coach of the Rattlers, from 1986-1993, Riley led the Fangs to a 45-40-2 record.

Along with Riley, the Bengals will induct Ken Anderson, Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County

Latest News

FSU lineman raises money for young leukemia patient
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
Game preview: FSU seeking first win of season against Syracuse
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during...
Rattlers evaluate laundry lists of improvements during bye before Alabama State
Florida State takes on Indiana as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Florida State men return to hardwood with first practice of the season