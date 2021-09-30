Former Rattler great Riley to be inducted in inaugural Bengals’ Ring of Honor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week’s Thursday Night Football game is already a big deal locally, as the Jacksonville Jaguars try to find themselves in the win column for the first time this season.

But, even greater than the teal and black is the orange and green, as the Cincinnati Bengals honor a man that’s so FAMU through and through, they know him simply as The Rattler.

Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals will induct former Rattler Ken Riley into its inaugural Ring of Honor Class.

Riley played all 15 seasons of his professional career for the Bengals, recording 65 interceptions before starting his coaching career, eventually returning to the Hill to become the head coach at Florida A&M.

While head coach of the Rattlers, from 1986-1993, Riley led the Fangs to a 45-40-2 record.

Along with Riley, the Bengals will induct Ken Anderson, Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.