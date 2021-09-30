Franklin County man arrested for sending nude photos to minor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 33-year-old man for sending naked pictures of himself to a minor via social media.

William Breski faces charges of cruelty toward a child and transmitting information harmful to minors, FCSO says. The sheriff’s office says sergeants Johnson and Carroll were the lead investigators who followed through with the arrest.

FCSO deputies say one of their top priorities is to protect the children in the area.

“Please help us by speaking with your kids to ensure they understand the stranger dangers of social media & sending/receiving inappropriate pictures,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “It has become common practice & convenient for sex offenders and pedophiles to utilize social media to make contact with juveniles.”

The sheriff’s office also says people should encourage their children to come forward if anyone sends them messages that cause them to feel uncomfortable.

