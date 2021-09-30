Advertisement

Franklin County man arrested for sending nude photos to minor

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 33-year-old man for sending naked...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 33-year-old man for sending naked pictures of himself to a minor via social media.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 33-year-old man for sending naked pictures of himself to a minor via social media.

William Breski faces charges of cruelty toward a child and transmitting information harmful to minors, FCSO says. The sheriff’s office says sergeants Johnson and Carroll were the lead investigators who followed through with the arrest.

FCSO deputies say one of their top priorities is to protect the children in the area.

“Please help us by speaking with your kids to ensure they understand the stranger dangers of social media & sending/receiving inappropriate pictures,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “It has become common practice & convenient for sex offenders and pedophiles to utilize social media to make contact with juveniles.”

The sheriff’s office also says people should encourage their children to come forward if anyone sends them messages that cause them to feel uncomfortable.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Jared Breski, 33, for sending nude pictures through social media to a minor. Thank you to Sgt. Johnson & Sgt. Carroll for your investigation & follow through to get him behind bars. Breski was charged with Cruelty Toward Child- Transmit Info Harmful to Minors. FCSO takes protecting our children very seriously! Please help us by speaking with your kids to ensure they understand the stranger dangers of social media & sending/receiving inappropriate pictures. It has become common practice & convenient for sex offenders and pedophiles to utilize social media to make contact with juveniles. Please also encourage your child to come forward if anyone sends them messages that cause them to feel uncomfortable. Let's keep our kids safe! #fcsofl #sheriffajtonysmith #forgottencoast #ProtectOurKids

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2021
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July

Latest News

A new report claims there is racial discrimination within the hiring process at Taylor County...
Taylor County Superintendent to step down next month
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Godby student arrested with gun on campus Wednesday
FSU lineman raises money for young leukemia patient