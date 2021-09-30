FSU lineman raises money for young leukemia patient

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of the Florida State University football team is giving back to the community this season. Offensive linemen Brady Scott organized an online fundraiser this past week, looking to raise money to help a young leukemia patient.

“I just want to be a light that can show if you keep fighting, you know there’s potential on the other side,” said Scott, a senior at FSU.

Scott himself was diagnosed with leukemia at just five years old. He met thirteen year-old Liana Joy and her family on a beach in Orlando, and after learning about her struggles with cancer, he knew he needed to help.

“Just being to see what people were able to do for me when I was going through it, and just being able to be a little piece that can help somebody else out through the same things, means a lot for me,” explained Scott.

Scott used his platform and influence to start a GoFundMe page for Liana that has since raised more than $6000, as of Wednesday September 29th.

The fundraiser is in conjunction with the non-profit organization “Big Man, Big Heart”, founded by fellow FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons.

Big Man, Big Heart began as a simple fundraising project to help get Gibbons’ chronically-ill friend Timothy to an FSU-Notre Dame game, but has since grown to a widespread mission of charitable endeavors where college athletes using their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and influence to do good.

The fundraiser for Liana is something that Gibbons is very proud to be a part of.

“For me, to be able to help him and the formation of the GoFundMe itself and also try to get as many donations as possible and to be involved with Liana and her family has been a great experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons hopes he can help share stories like Brady and Liana’s in order to inspire others.

“Right now, Big Man, Big Heart, we’re seeking out other athletes in the state of Florida. I have a few schools already lined up, a few athletes with great stories such as Brady’s story. But again, we’re looking for athletes and looking for interns,” explained Gibbons.

Liana and her family have been traveling to and from North Carolina and Orlando for her treatments, and Scott feels he was called to help them by God.

“I knew that he really wanted me to do something to help that family so here we are,” said Scott.

Gibbons says you can expect more to come from Big Man, Big Heart soon.

“Keep your eyes open, keep your ears open for people like Timothy and like Liana in our society who are overlooked, passed by and aren’t necessarily engaged with,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons says his foundation is currently looking for interns with FSU ties to help them share more stories.

