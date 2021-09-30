Advertisement

FSU lineman raises money for young leukemia patient

FSU offensive linemen Brady Scott organized an online fundraiser this past week, looking to...
FSU offensive linemen Brady Scott organized an online fundraiser this past week, looking to raise money to help a young leukemia patient.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of the Florida State University football team is giving back to the community this season. Offensive linemen Brady Scott organized an online fundraiser this past week, looking to raise money to help a young leukemia patient.

“I just want to be a light that can show if you keep fighting, you know there’s potential on the other side,” said Scott, a senior at FSU.

Scott himself was diagnosed with leukemia at just five years old. He met thirteen year-old Liana Joy and her family on a beach in Orlando, and after learning about her struggles with cancer, he knew he needed to help.

“Just being to see what people were able to do for me when I was going through it, and just being able to be a little piece that can help somebody else out through the same things, means a lot for me,” explained Scott.

Scott used his platform and influence to start a GoFundMe page for Liana that has since raised more than $6000, as of Wednesday September 29th.

The fundraiser is in conjunction with the non-profit organization “Big Man, Big Heart”, founded by fellow FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons.

Big Man, Big Heart began as a simple fundraising project to help get Gibbons’ chronically-ill friend Timothy to an FSU-Notre Dame game, but has since grown to a widespread mission of charitable endeavors where college athletes using their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and influence to do good.

The fundraiser for Liana is something that Gibbons is very proud to be a part of.

“For me, to be able to help him and the formation of the GoFundMe itself and also try to get as many donations as possible and to be involved with Liana and her family has been a great experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons hopes he can help share stories like Brady and Liana’s in order to inspire others.

“Right now, Big Man, Big Heart, we’re seeking out other athletes in the state of Florida. I have a few schools already lined up, a few athletes with great stories such as Brady’s story. But again, we’re looking for athletes and looking for interns,” explained Gibbons.

Liana and her family have been traveling to and from North Carolina and Orlando for her treatments, and Scott feels he was called to help them by God.

“I knew that he really wanted me to do something to help that family so here we are,” said Scott.

Gibbons says you can expect more to come from Big Man, Big Heart soon.

“Keep your eyes open, keep your ears open for people like Timothy and like Liana in our society who are overlooked, passed by and aren’t necessarily engaged with,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons says his foundation is currently looking for interns with FSU ties to help them share more stories.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
FILE PHOTO: Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the...
Patrick McDowell, man wanted in killing of Nassau deputy, captured after 5-day manhunt
Travis Gibson, 38, is in the Leon County Jail on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault,...
New details on attempted abductions near FSU campus
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

On its official Facebook, the school confirmed the death was due to a medical emergency.
Leon County’s Fairview Middle School in mourning after teacher passes away on campus
Cheryl Frazier is in her first year as Sabal Palm Elementary School's media specialist. She...
WCTV Community Classroom: Sabal Palm Elementary School's Cheryl Frazier
KICC volunteers paint the mural outside Leon County Main Library
New art piece to display outside Leon County library
Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
FSU football legend Bobby Bowden has died